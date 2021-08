Warhog defeated Black Metal to win the LLA Heavyweight Championship in the main event of LLA’s August 22 event. Click for full results.

Lucha Libre Alliance

August 22, 2021

Los Angeles, CA

Guyvar over Super Gabacho.

Volcan over Mr. California.

Jaguar de Oro and Maligno vs Hades and Faviano double DQ.

Malice and Friar Juan Román(w/Jack Fancy) over Kayam and Flecha Fugaz.

Warhog over Black Metal to become new LLA Heavyweight Champion.