LLI – 22 August 2021 – Results

Oro Jr. and Ave Dragon defeated Krazy Chaoz and Acero Dorado in the main event of LLI’s August 22 event in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Lucha Libre Independiete

August 22, 2021

Los Angeles, CA

Drew Masters over Starlos.

Robby Phoenix over Rayo De Plata.

Principe Indu & Biagio Crescenzo over HD Acero Dorado & Barrio Boy.

Hijo De Dos Caras & Lagacy over Profeta Jr & Superboy Jr.

Vito Fratelli over Vintage Dragon to retain the LLI Championship.

Oro Jr & Ave Dragon over Krazy Chaoz & Acero Dorado.