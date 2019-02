Baja Stars USA – 16 February 2019 -Results

Bandido defeated Puma King and Mortiz in the main event of Baja Stars USA’s third anniversary show on February 16 in San Diego. Click for full results.

Baja Stars USA

February 16, 2019

Montgomery Waller Rec. Center

San Diego, CA

Unicornio over Terror Azteca via Spanish Fly. [11’12]

Nightmare Azteca over Veinom and Rey Maligno via bodyslam by Azteca on Veinom. [7’33]

Danny Limelight over Hammerstone and Douglas James to retain the Baja Stars USA Cruiserweight Championship. [12’09]

Mariachi Loco over Lil’ Cholo via springboard Famouser. [14’53]

Bandido over Mortiz and Puma King via springboard suplex on Puma King. [9’11]