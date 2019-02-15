Delilah Doom makes Impact Wrestling debut at Las Vegas television tapings

At tonight’s Impact Wrestling television tapings at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, NV, 2018 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year Delilah Doom made her debut with the promotion, taking part in two matches. The first of the two matches, against Alisha Edwards, will air on Impact’s television program on Pursuit and Twitch next week, on Friday, February 22.

Spoilers for upcoming episodes of Impact Wrestling follow.

Doom’s first match, which will be airing on next Friday’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Pursuit and Twitch, was a singles match against Alisha Edwards. As the match got underway, Tessa Blanchard came out and interfered, leading to a no-contest. Blanchard gorilla pressed Edwards onto the entrance ramp then attacked Doom. While Doom was able to fight back at first, Blanchard hits a powerbomb and a Buzzsaw DDT to finish her off.

Doom’s second match at tonight’s Impact tapings, which is scheduled to air on March 1, was a singles match against Tessa Blanchard. The match began with Doom running to the ring to attack Blanchard, but Blanchard stomps her down. Doom then recovers and hits Blanchard with a Frankensteiner followed by a series of arm drags. Blanchard took control when she caught Doom and delivered a sit-out powerbomb. Blanchard was in control most of the match from there, with the occasional comeback from Doom. Blanchard finishes her off with an elbow and then a Buzzsaw DDT to get the pin.

Delilah Doom was appearing in Impact on a per match basis has not signed a contract with the promotion.

Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe and Luster the Legend) also made their return to Impact Wrestling at the tapings, in a losing effort against KM and Fallah Bahh. Reno Scum last competed in an Impact Wrestling match on March 23, 2018, when they unsuccessfully challenged LAX for the Impact Tag-Team Championship. The last time they appeared at an impact television taping was on March 5, 2017, despite having only one prior loss as a tag-team in the promotion.

Impact Wrestling airs weekly at 7:00 p.m. Pacific on Pursuit and simultaneously streams on the promotion’s Twitch channel. The promotion’s television tapings in Las Vegas will continue on February 16 and 17.

February 15, 2019 Impact Wrestling television tapings in Las Vegas, NV results: