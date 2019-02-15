MPW – 15 February 2019 – Results

B-Minus defeated Dr. Phil Goode to win the MPW National Championship at MPW’s February 15 event in Moorpark. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

February 15, 2019

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Snypes over The Great Zumba by submission.

Luchasaurus over Charlie Mercer.

Gauntlet Match:

Max X over Bulletproof.

Frankie Frank over Max X.

B-Minus over Frankie Frank.

B-Minus over Dr. Phil Goode to win the MPW National Championship.