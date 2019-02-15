MPW – 15 February 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 02/15/2019

B-Minus defeated Dr. Phil Goode to win the MPW National Championship at MPW’s February 15 event in Moorpark. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
February 15, 2019
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA

Snypes over The Great Zumba by submission.

Luchasaurus over Charlie Mercer.

Gauntlet Match:
Max X over Bulletproof.

Frankie Frank over Max X.

B-Minus over Frankie Frank.

B-Minus over Dr. Phil Goode to win the MPW National Championship.

