MPW – 19 January 2018 – Quick Results

Ray Rosas defeated Che Cabrera in a Millennium Cup Series match for the main event of MPW’s January 19 show in Moorpark. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

January 19, 2018

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Danny Divine over Keegan Brettle

Duke Bennett & Malkor vs. Great Zumba & Minyun went to a double count out.

Bulletproof over Dr. Phil Goode by DQ to retain the MPW National Championship

Millennium Cup Series

Mikey O’Shea over Brendan Divine

-Mike O’Shea is awarded 2 points.

Millennium Cup Series

Daniel Moon over Andrew Mercer

-Daniel Moon is awarded 2 points.

Rude, Crude, & Tattooed (Brawlin’ Bo Cooper & Evirist) over CJ Grunge & The Panther

Millennium Cup Series

Ray Rosas over Che Cabrera

-Ray Rosas is awarded 2 points.

Millennium Cup Standings

Pool A

Brendan Divine – 2-1-1 – 4 pts.

Danny Divine – 2-1-0 – 4 pts.

Che Cabrera – 2-2-1 – 3 pts.

Andrew Mercer (replaced Frankie Frank) – 0-4-0 – 0 pts.

Pool B

Ray Rosas – 3-1-0 – 6 pts.

Daniel Moon – 2-1-1 – 5 pts.

Mikey O’Shea – 2-2-0 – 4 pts.

Dan Joseph – 1-1-1 – 3 pts.

