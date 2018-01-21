Rival Pro – 20 January 2018 – Quick Results

Willie Mack defeated Funnybone to retain the Rival Pro Undisputed title in the main event of Rival Pro’s January 20 show in Pomona. Click for full results.

Rival Pro

Survival

January 20, 2018

Characters Sports Bar

Pomona, CA

H.A.T.E (Pinky & Che Cabrera) over L.O.V.E (Donnie Suarez, Biagio Crescenzo, & Jacob Diez) to advance in the Rival Pro Tag-Team tournament. [13’30]

Ruby Raze over Dirty Ron McDonald via Souleater. [15’33]

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over Adrian Quest & Andy Brown to advance in the Rival Pro Tag-Team tournament. [14’41]

Freakshow (Tyler Bateman & Brody King) over The Carnies (Nick Iggy & Kerry Awful) to advance in the Rival Pro Tag-Team tournament. [ 18’05]

Willie Mack over Funnybone to retain the Rival Pro Undisputed title via a stunner. [17’30]