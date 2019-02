Anthony Idol defeated Andy Brown by DQ in the main event of EWF’s February 19 event in San Bernardino. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

February 16, 2019

VFW Post #8737

San Bernardino, CA

Archimedes over El Quetzel.

Fidel Bravo over Tony Difazzio.

Calder McColl over The Stranger.

The Meximachos vs. Ty Ray & Congo Crush goes to a no-contest.

The Golden Boy over Honest John.

Anthony Idol over Andy Brown by DQ.