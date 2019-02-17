Jerome “LTP” Robinson arrested on suspicion of molesting boy three years ago

Professional wrestler Jerome “LTP” Robinson, whose real name is Jeremy Dayvon Hardy, was arrested on September 3, 2018, after being accused of molesting a 15-year-old boy three years ago.

The Victorville Daily Press reported that Hardy, 33, was arrested after officials responded to a call for service from the victim’s grandfather that day according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials. After interviewing both Hardy and the alleged victim, deputies arrested and booked Hardy. The incident Hardy was arrested for supposedly occurred on June 16, 2015.

Hardy was charged with oral copulation with a person under sixteen years old and lewd and lascivious acts with a child. He posted $50,000 bail and was released on September 4.

At his arraignment hearing on November 6, 2018, Hardy plead not guilty to both counts. Hardy’s next hearing is set for March 7, 2019. Hardy is being represented by attorney Daniel L. Greenberg.

The Victorville Daily Press also reported that Hardy was a teacher at Riverside Preparatory High School, but he is no longer employed at the school and the termination was “unrelated” to the arrest.

The arrest was first reported by the Victorville Daily Press on September 13, 2018, but the connection to LTP was not immediately made as Hardy goes by Jerome Robinson in the wrestling community. It wasn’t until earlier this week that the connection was made by a local wrestler and SoCalUncensored.com was informed on February 16 and confirmed that Hardy and Jerome “LTP” Robinson are the same person. We were also advised us that the alleged victim is a member of Hardy’s family.

Hardy began his wrestling career as LTP in the early 2000s, appearing mainly for the Young Buck’s High Risk Wrestling and the Inoki Dojo. In 2007 he made his debut for Zero 1 in Japan. He began wrestling in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla in 2009, appearing in that year’s Battle of Los Angeles. While he made his last PWG appearance in 2010, Hardy continued wrestling throughout various Southern California independent promotions until early 2016, when he took a break from wrestling. He returned in 2018, wrestling mainly for EWF, D6W, and AOW along with various other Southern California promotions.

This story coming to light has been met with a lot of shock and disbelief by some of Hardy’s fellow wrestlers. Jorel Diez, who has been friends with Hardy for over 15 years, told us “He’s the best person I’ve ever met; I can’t imagine him doing that. He’s a saint.”