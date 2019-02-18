AOW – 17 February 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 02/18/2019

Mathias Starkey defeated Simon Lotto in the finals of a tournament to become the new AOW Desert Champion at AOW’s February 17 event in Twentynine Palms, CA. Click for full results.

Alpha Omega Wrestling
February 17, 2019
Elks Lodge
Twentynine Palms, CA

AOW Desert Championship Tournament – Round 1
Simon Lotto over Rudy Rodgers.

AOW Desert Championship Tournament – Round 1
Neil Cutter over Mad Dog Millhouse.

AOW Desert Championship Tournament – Round 1
Mathias Starkey over American Oni.

AOW Desert Championship Tournament – Round 1
Ruben Iglesias over Ryan Morals.

AOW Desert Championship Tournament – Semi-Finals
Simon Lotto over Neil Cutter

AOW Desert Championship Tournament – Semi-Finals
Mathias Starkey over Ruben Iglesias via countout.

Robert Baines over Johnny Kai.

AOW Desert Championship Tournament – Finals
Mathias Starkey over Simon Lotto to become the new AOW Desert Champion.

Credit: Mike Draven

