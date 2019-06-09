AOW – 09 June 2019 – Results

No More Heroes defeated The Ballard Brothers to retain the AOW Tag Team Championship in the main event of AOW’s June 9th event in Twentynine Palms, CA. Click for full results.

Alpha Omega Wrestling

June 9, 2019

29 Palms Elks Lodge

Twentynine Palms, CA

Jordan Clearwater over Ryan J. Morals.

Simon Lotto over J.J. Rodriguez.

Ruben Iglesias over Mad Dog Milhouse.

Anjul Stone over Funnybone via DQ.

Heavy Hitters (Biggie Biggs & Tony Raze) over Sexy Chino & Ricky Tenacious.

Congo Crush over Johnny Kai.

No More Heroes (Adan Reyes & Trey Mathews) over The Ballard Brothers (Shane Ballard & Shannon Ballard) to retain the AOW Tag Team Championship.

Credit: Mike Draven