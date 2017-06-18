AOW – 18 June 2017 – Quick Results

“Big Nasty” Eric Watts defeated Tito Escondido to win the AOW Heavyweight championship in the main event of AOW’s June 18th show in Victorville. Click for full results.
Alpha Omega Wrestling
June 18, 2017
Hilton Garden Inn
Victorville, CA
Kat Von Heez over Ashley Grace to win the AOW Women’s title
Midnight Delight (Billy Blade & Richie Slade) over Simon Lotto & American Oni
Brian Cage over Blake Grayson and Willie Mack
Luna over Vintage Dragon, “Pretty” Peter Avalon, and Damian Drake in an elimination match
Jarek 1:20 over Joey Ryan, LuFisto, and Owen Travers to become #1 contender to the AOW title
Funnybone over Ryan Taylor
Steven Andrews over Rob Kilbourn
Eric Watts over Tito Escondido to win the AOW Heavyweight title
