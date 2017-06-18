AOW – 18 June 2017 – Quick Results

“Big Nasty” Eric Watts defeated Tito Escondido to win the AOW Heavyweight championship in the main event of AOW’s June 18th show in Victorville. Click for full results.

Alpha Omega Wrestling

June 18, 2017

Hilton Garden Inn

Victorville, CA

Kat Von Heez over Ashley Grace to win the AOW Women’s title

Midnight Delight (Billy Blade & Richie Slade) over Simon Lotto & American Oni

Brian Cage over Blake Grayson and Willie Mack

Luna over Vintage Dragon, “Pretty” Peter Avalon, and Damian Drake in an elimination match

Jarek 1:20 over Joey Ryan, LuFisto, and Owen Travers to become #1 contender to the AOW title

Funnybone over Ryan Taylor

Steven Andrews over Rob Kilbourn

Eric Watts over Tito Escondido to win the AOW Heavyweight title