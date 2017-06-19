NXT Returns to Los Angeles and Bakersfield in August

WWE’s NXT brand will be returning to Southern California for its fourth appearance in the area, with shows in Los Angeles and Bakersfield. They will be running in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 9th and in Bakersfield on Thursday, August 10th.

In Los Angeles they will be running at The Novo at LA Live. This will be the NXT brand’s second appearance in Los Angeles, having run at the Hollywood Palladium on October 30, 2016.

This will also mark NXT’s 2nd trip to Bakersfield, having previously run there on October 29, 2016. They will once again be running at the Rabobank Theatre.

NXT was last in the area just last month with shows in Riverside and San Diego. The Southern California shows are part of an NXT tour that includes dates in San Jose, CA on August 11th and Sacramento, CA on August 12th.

No lineup has been announced but Bobby Roode, Asuka, Kassius Ohno, Aleister Black, and Drew McIntyre are all being advertised for the shows.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10:00 am at NXTTickets.com. Presale starts 10:00 am on Thursday, June 22. Presale codes are not available yet.

