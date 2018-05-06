AOW – 06 may 2018 – Quick Results

Watts defeated Funnybone in a Champion Versus Champion match for the main event of AOW’s May 6 show in Victorville. Click for full results.

Alpha Omega Wrestling

Attitude

May 6, 2018

Hilton Garden Inn

Victorville, CA

Steven Andrews over Brandon Cutler, American Oni, and Jerome “LTP” Robinson.

Delilah Doom over Madison Miles.

AOW Tag Team Championship: No More Heroes (Adan Reyes & Jeff Orcut) over Kings of Suplexes (Blake Grayson & Anjul Stone) by DQ.

-K.O.S. are still champions.

Eli Everfly over Chris Bey, Owen Travers, and Blk Geez.

Champion Versus Champion: Watts over Funnybone.

Credit: Mike Draven.