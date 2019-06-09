UEW – 08 June 2019 – Results

Synn and Insaniac teamed to defeat BC Killer and Homeless Jimmy in the main event of UEW’s Malicious Intent on June 8th. Click for full results from the event.

Underground Empire Wrestling

Malicious Intent

June 8, 2019

Inoki Dojo

Huntington Park, CA

Snypes over Shiloh Greaves.

Human Tornado & Jimi Mayhem over Heavy Hitters and Bomb Squad (Cameron Gates & Dylan Kyle Cox) to win the UEW Tag Team Championship.

PBA over Jax Cannon.

Johnny Saovi over Phoenix Kidd.

Candy Girl over Vulcana.

Guy Cool over Daniel Moon to retain UiTV Title.

Synn & Insaniac over BC Killer & Homeless Jimmy.