Baja Stars USA – 08 June 2019 – Results

Wolf Zaddies defeated DoomFly and RockNES Monsters in the main event of Baja Stars USA’s June 8th event in San Diego. Click for full results.

Baja Stars USA

June 8, 2019

Montgomery Waller Rec. Center

San Diego, CA

Mariachi Loco over Rico Dynamite. [11’36]

Ty Ray over J2 Juan Mattioli. [11’24]

Christi Jaynes over Viva Van. [7’01]

Danny Limelight over Adrian Quest to retain the Baja Stars USA Cruiserweight Championship. [12’32]

Hammerstone over Michael Hopkins. [18’04]

Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) over RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK) and DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom). [12’35]