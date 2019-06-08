Baja Stars USA – 08 June 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 06/08/2019

Wolf Zaddies defeated DoomFly and RockNES Monsters  in the main event of Baja Stars USA’s June 8th event in San Diego. Click for full results.

Baja Stars USA
June 8, 2019
Montgomery Waller Rec. Center
San Diego, CA

Mariachi Loco over Rico Dynamite. [11’36]

Ty Ray over J2 Juan Mattioli. [11’24]

Christi Jaynes over Viva Van. [7’01]

Danny Limelight over Adrian Quest to retain the Baja Stars USA Cruiserweight Championship. [12’32]

Hammerstone over Michael Hopkins. [18’04]

Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) over RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK) and DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom). [12’35]

