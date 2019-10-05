Baja Stars USA – 05 October 2019 – Results

Unicornio defeated Danny Limelight and Puma King to win the Baja Stars Cruiserweight Championship in the main event of the October 5 Baja Stars USA event in San Diego, CA. Click for full results.

Baja Stars USA

October 5, 2019

Montgomery Waller Rec. Center

San Diego, CA

Rey Maligno over Eclipse Jr. in 2 out of 3 falls. [10’45]



Barbie Boy over Lady Lee and Amazona in a triple-threat match. [7’57]



Satan over Soberbio, Super Clown, Huracan Negro, Nightmare Azteca, and The Clown in a gauntlet match. [19’03]



Nicho El Millonario, Super Crazy, and Crazy Frank over Mortiz, TJ Boy, and Depredador. [10’20]



Unicornio over Danny Limelight and Puma King to win the Baja Stars Cruiserweight Championship. [8’13]