Baja Stars USA – 05 October 2019 – Results

Baja Stars USA
October 5, 2019
Montgomery Waller Rec. Center
San Diego, CA
Rey Maligno over Eclipse Jr. in 2 out of 3 falls. [10’45]
Barbie Boy over Lady Lee and Amazona in a triple-threat match. [7’57]
Satan over Soberbio, Super Clown, Huracan Negro, Nightmare Azteca, and The Clown in a gauntlet match. [19’03]
Nicho El Millonario, Super Crazy, and Crazy Frank over Mortiz, TJ Boy, and Depredador. [10’20]
Unicornio over Danny Limelight and Puma King to win the Baja Stars Cruiserweight Championship. [8’13]
