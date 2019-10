Bellator 229 – 04 October 2019 – Quick Results

Lorenz Larkin defeated Andrey Koreshkov in the main event of Bellator 229: Koreshkov vs. Larkin at the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, CA on Friday night. Also on the card, Goiti Yamauchi defeated Saad Awad. Click for results.

Bellator MMA

Bellator 229: Koreshkov vs. Larkin

October 4, 2019

Pechanga Resort and Casino

Temecula, CA

*All bouts were sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).*

Prelim Bouts

Anatoly Tokov defeated Hracho Darpinyan via TKO (Strikes) at 4:38 of Round 2.

Salim Mukhidinov defeated Adel Altamimi via Unanimous Decision.

Main Card

Tony Johnson defeated Joe Schilling via KO (Punch) at 2:07 of Round 3.

Tony Johnson says goodnight with the left hand! #Bellator229 pic.twitter.com/VUEHHQvc2H — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) October 5, 2019

Keri Taylor-Melendez defeated Mandy Polk via Unanimous Decision.

Goiti Yamauchi defeated Saad Awad via Submission (Armbar) at 1:40 of Round 1.

Lorenz Larkin defeated Andrey Koreshkov via Split Decision.

Postlim Bouts

Jay-Jay Wilson defeated Jorge Juarez via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 1:33 of Round 1.

Kelvin Gentapanan defeated Sunni Imhotep via Split Decision.

Jordan Newman defeated Riley Miller via TKO (Strikes) at 4:28 of Round 1.

Vladimir Tokov defeated Brandon Hastings via Unanimous Decision.

Johnny Eblen defeated Mauricio Alonso via Unanimous Decision.

Joey Davis defeated Jeff Peterson via KO (Knee) at 1:00 of Round 1.

Undefeated welterweight Joey Davis puts his opponent on ice ? #Bellator229 pic.twitter.com/Bl6CrT0hJK — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) October 5, 2019

Derek Anderson defeated Guilherme Vasconcelos via Unanimous Decision.