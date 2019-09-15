UEW – 14 September 2019 – Results

Homeless Jimmy defeated Fern Owens to retain the UEW Heavyweight Championship in the main event of UEW’s Passage 2 Pain on September 14 in Sun Valley, CA. Click for full results.

Underground Empire Wrestling

Passage 2 Pain

September 14, 2019

VFW Post #10040

Sun Valley, CA

Red Bat over Tony Raze to be new No. 1 Contender for UiTV Championship.

Snypes over Sean Black.

Candy Girl over Leslie Iris.

Lotus Initiative (Lord Ateu and Terex) over Jimi Mayhem and Human Tornado (w/ Sean Black) vía DQ. Jimi Mayhem and Human Tornado remain UEW Tag Team Champions.

The P.B.A. over Jay Washington to retain UEW Eastern Pacific Championship.

Red Bat over Guy Cool to win the UEW UiTV Championship.

Homeless Jimmy over Fern Owens to retain the UEW Heavyweight Championship