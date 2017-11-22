Fights announced for Celtic Gladiator 17 on December 8th in Burbank, CA

Celtic Gladiator 17 takes place at the Burbank Marriott Convention Center in Burbank, CA on December 8th, 2017 at 7:00pm.

With Christmas around coming up, we thought we’d give you an early present by putting together one of the most stacked cards ever for your entertainment.

First up is the lightweight bout between Derion Chapman & Jacob Rosales. Tenacity, skill & speed is what you can expect from this match-up, and to say it’ll be an incredible battle is an understatement.

Derion ‘The Thriller’ Chapman is a lightweight who, after winning six amateur bouts in a row, has made the seamless transition to pro & as his name suggests – is known for thrilling the crowd. A head kick KO of Serob Minasyan in April 2016 is a prime example of this.

Jacob ‘Lil Badger’ Rosales similarly breezed through amateur & has found success at Pro level, with a record of 6-3. Four of these victories have been via TKO through punches, including Celtic Gladiator 13, and his last outing in Bellator.

You can rest assured that these guys are going to keep you on the edge of your seat throughout every second of their fight. So if you’re living in LA – make sure you get your tickets!



Our Los Angeles show is going to be an incredible spectacle for all involved. And we’ve put major time & effort into sourcing the BEST fighters in LA to ensure all you MMA fans on the West Coast of America are treated to something special.

Daniel Hernandez is a powerfully-built welterweight, and boasts 20 wins in his career, meaning that he’s going to be a huge challenge to whoever he faces. He hails from The Vault MMA and Fitness and at 36 years old, and 13 submission wins under his belt – we’re super-excited to see ‘El Leon’ in our show!

His opponent, Jonathan Rivera, is ten years his junior but is making serious waves in the industry already. With a record of 4-2, and experience in the likes of Bellator MMA, we know he’s going to be bringing a wealth of skill & aggression to the cage. This Team Awesome athlete’s clash is touted as one of the clashes of the night. The LA show has plenty more exciting announcements to bring to you – and today we’re delighted to announce Julian Baez vs Jonathan Martin! Julian ‘Jekyll & Hyde’ Baez is 22 years old and is a rising star in the industry. He’s currently ranked #2 out of 302 active California Amateur Lightweights and if you’ve seen him fight – it’s no surprise. He’s got a record of 9-2, and is coming on the back of three big wins, 2x TKO and 1x Submission – and he’ll be looking to move into double digits this December. Jonathan Martin’s last win was a 23 second knockout – so you know that this man is here to thrill. It will have been more than two years since his last fight but according to numerous reports his conditioning is as if he has been fighting every weekend since. Having fought at welterweight in the past, this bout at 155 pounds will definitely give Martin confidence and we’re expecting this one to be absolutely dynamite. We told you that we’d be bringing a show to the Burbank Marriott Convention Center. And in order to do this, we’d have to source some immensely talented fighters. We’ve put together an incredibly stacked card. And one bout that has the potential to stand out from the rest is the Chris Bruno vs Mark Matsumoto fight, that has got plenty of people talking. Both these guys are talented, quick & aggressive, and it’s difficult to see a winner. With the show just a few weeks away, these next few days will prove decisive in terms of preparation for this fight – with little separating them, it’ll come down to conditioning. Everybody’s looking forward to this fight at 145lbs. The Burbank Marriott Convention Center is located at 2500 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505. Secure your tickets at ItsMySeat.com. For more information, visit CelticGladiator.com.