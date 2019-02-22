Santino Bros. Wrestling – 22 February 2019 – Quick Results

Robby Phoenix defeated Dom Kubrick in a Career vs. Title Ironman match to become the new Santino Bros. Wrestling Submission Champion in the main event of Santino Bros. Wrestling’s The Good, The Bad, and The Dirty. Also on the show, Jake Atlas defeated Matt Vandagriff via pinfall to retain the Santino Bros Wrestling Heavyweight Championship. Click for results.

Santino Bros. Wrestling

The Good, The Bad, and The Dirty

February 22nd, 2019

Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy

Bell Gardens, CA

The Bomb Squad (Dylan Kyle Cox & Cameron Gates) defeated Lucas Riley & R.J. Santos via pinfall.

Slice Boogie defeated Eli Everfly via pinfall to become the Number 1 contender tot he Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship.

Viva Van defeated Heather Monroe in a Last Woman Standing Match.

Jake Atlas defeated Matt Vandagriff via pinfall to retain the Santino Bros Wrestling Heavyweight Championship.

Robby Phoenix defeated Dom Kubrick in a Career vs. Title Ironman match to become the new Santino Bros. Wrestling Submission Champion (1-0).