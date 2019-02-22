MPW – 22 February 2019 – Quick Results

The Millennials (Daniel Moon and Brendan & Danny Divine) defeated The Carnies (Nick Iggy, Kerry Awful, and Tripp Cassidy) in the main event of MPW CarnEvil in Moorpark, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

CarnEvil

February 22nd, 2019

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

The Christened (Malkor & Auntie Hydie) defeated Caleb Perez & The Great Zumba

Charlie Mercer defeated Max X

Ray Rosas defeated Bulletproof

B-Minus defeated Pirana Carana to retain the MPW National Championship

The Millennials (Daniel Moon and Brendan & Danny Divine) defeated The Carnies (Nick Iggy, Kerry Awful, and Tripp Cassidy)