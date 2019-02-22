MPW – 22 February 2019 – Quick Results

The Millennials (Daniel Moon and Brendan & Danny Divine) defeated The Carnies (Nick Iggy, Kerry Awful, and Tripp Cassidy) in the main event of MPW CarnEvil in Moorpark, CA. Click for results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
CarnEvil
February 22nd, 2019
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
The Christened (Malkor & Auntie Hydie) defeated Caleb Perez & The Great Zumba
Charlie Mercer defeated Max X
Ray Rosas defeated Bulletproof
B-Minus defeated Pirana Carana to retain the MPW National Championship
The Millennials (Daniel Moon and Brendan & Danny Divine) defeated The Carnies (Nick Iggy, Kerry Awful, and Tripp Cassidy)
