WCWC – 25 July 2021 – Results

Ric Ellis defeated SoCal Crazy to retain the Westcoast Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Westcoast Wrestling Company’s July 25 event in Hemet, CA. Click for full results.

Westcoast Wrestling Company

July 25, 2021

Hemet, CA

Team High Risk over The Old Guard.

Hoss Hogg over Hellmann Rosecrown.

Snypes over Manny Marz and Romeo Cruz.

Biggie Biggs over Monster Mike Gotch.

Brandon Gatson over Eric Cross.

Ric Ellis over SoCal Crazy to retain the Westcoast Heavyweight Championship.