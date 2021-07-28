LXF 5 set for August 7, will stream live on Fubo Sports

Lights Out Xtreme Fighting is returning on August 7, 2021, holding its first event since November 2019. The event will be held at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, CA, and will be broadcast live on the Fubo Sports Network (www.fubosportsnetwork.com).

Headlining LXF 5 will be a lightweight bout between Erick “The Ghost Pepper” Gonzalez (13-5) and Samuel “The Alley Cat” Alvarez (5-3). The night’s co-main event will feature Leon Shahbazyan (7-2), the older brother of UFC prospect Edmen Shahbazyan, taking on Moses Murrietta (8-5) in a middleweight match.

Other matches on the card include 2016 Armenian Olympian wrestler Maksim Manukyan making his professional MMA debut against Joseph Keith (1-1) in a welterweight match, former LXF title contender A.J. Bryant (11-5) versus Sergio Quinones (13-23) in a 150-pound catchweight clash, and former LXF lightweight champion Dominic Clark (14-11) meeting Mike Segura (9-6) in a lightweight bout.

Gilbert Nakatani (2-0) vs. Benji Gomez (9-14) at 130-pounds, Chris Padilla (9-4) vs. Devon Brock (6-4) is a lightweight attraction, and Arnold Jimenez (6-2) vs. Marcos Bonilla (4-6) in a featherweight fight round out the card.

Tickets are available now at lightsoutxf.com, and the event will stream live on Fubo Sports Network, available as a free channel on Hisense Smart TVs, LG Channels, News on Tubi, Plex, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels, and XUMO or as part of fuboTV’s subscription packages of 100+ sports, news and entertainment channels.

LXF was formed in 2019 by former San Diego Chargers Pro Bowl Linebacker Shawne Merriman due to his longtime fandom of mixed martial arts, for which he also trains himself. LXF 5 was initially scheduled to take place on March 13, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.