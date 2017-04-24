Matches announced for PCW’s “Showdown” on June 2nd, 2017

Earlier today Pacific Coast Wrestling announced the card for their June 2nd, 2017 event “Showdown,” scheduled to take place in Wilmington, CA. The show is headlined by what PCW is calling the biggest main event in independent wrestling when John Hennigan (Johhny Mundo in Lucha Underground and John Morrison in WWE) challenges Rob Van Dam for the PCW heavyweight title.

John Hennigan made his debut in PCW at their March 24th show, “High Tide,” and immediately made a challenge to face the winner of that night’s match between MVP and Rob Van Dam for the title. Rob Van Dam made his second defense of the PCW title that night and accepted Hennigan’s challenge.

Also announced for the show is Alexander Hammerstone taking on Mr. 450 for the PCW Light Heavyweight title. Hammerstone unsuccessfully challenged for the title as part of a three-way also featuring Douglas James at “High Tide.” In that match Mr. 450 pinned Douglas James to retain the title.

Warbeast (Jacob Fatu and The Almighty Sheik) will be defending the PCW tag-team titles against The Dirty Blondes (Leo Brien and Mike Patrick). The Dirty Blondes normally wrestle in the Florida area, and are former NWA Florida tag-team champions. They will be making their Southern California debut.

Joey Ryan will be making his return to PCW taking on the debuting Kikutaro. Joey Ryan previously faced Jeff Cobb in a losing effort at January 20th’s PCW show. Kikutaro, who made his Southern California debut over 16 years ago, recently returned to the area after a long absence at last weekend’s Maverick Pro show.

Eli Everfly will be facing Douglas James on the show. Eli Everfly made his PCW on April 22nd at their Young Guns show, winning a fan poll to earn a spot on the June 2nd’s “Showdown,” despite losing his match to Fidel Bravo. As previously mentioned, Douglas James challenged for the PCW Light Heavyweight title on March 24th.

Rounding out the show will be matches between Willie Mack and Sami Callihan and Lio Rush facing Extreme Tiger. Sami Callihan, who competes regularly in the area in both PWG and Lucha Underground, made his PCW debut on March 24th. Willie Mack has wrestled regularly in PCW since their second show on March 26, 2016. This will be both Lio Rush and Extreme Tiger’s second PCW appearances.

Tickets for “Showdown” are on sale now at PCWLive.com.

The show will be held at the ILWU Memorial Hall, which is located at 231 W C St. in Wilmington, CA. Bell time is scheduled for 8:00 pm.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates from the show.