PCW Ultra – 26 October 2018 – Quick Results

Penta El Zero M defeated PJ Black to retain the PCW Ultra Heavyweight Championship in the main event of PCW Ultra’s Possessed on October 26 in Wilmington. Click for full results from the event.

PCW Ultra

Possessed

October 26, 2018

ILWU Memorial Hall

Wilmington, CA

Sonico & Watson over Jordan Clearwater & Dave Turner.

Jake Atlas over Chris Bey, Eli Everyfly, and Marko Stunt.

Hammerstone over Daga.

Brody King over Puma King.

Tessa Blanchard over Priscilla Kelly to retain the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship (4th defense).

Shane Strickland over Darby Allin to retain the PCW Ultra Light Heavyweight Championship (5th defense).

Warbeast (Josef & Jacob Fatu) Abyss & Sinn Bodhi to retain the PCW Ultra Tag Team Championship (10th defense).

Penta El Zero M over PJ Black to retain the PCW Ultra Heavyweight Championship (5th defense).

Thanks to Shawn Scoville.