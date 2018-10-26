MPW – 26 October 2018 – Quick Results

Peter Avalon defeated Caleb Perez in the main event of MPW’s October 26 event in Moorpark. Click for full results from the event.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
October 26, 2018
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
Millennium Cup Series
Danny Divine over Bulletproof
Millennium Cup Series
Dr. Phil Goode over Malkor the Destroyer.
Millennium Cup Series
B-Minus over Charlie Mercer.
Millennium Cup Series
Max X vs. Brendan Divine goes to a draw.
Ray Rosas over Piranacanrana.
Peter Avalon over Caleb Perez.
