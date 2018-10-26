Ground Zero Announces Championship Tournament Format and First Participants

Ground Zero has released details on their previously announced championship tournament on December 8 in Imperial Beach. The tournament will take place in a single night and consist of the eight wrestlers who have the best overall win-loss record in Ground Zero.

Based on their current records, and with only one more event, Ground Zero: NINE on October 27, before the tournament, the promotion has announced that Tyler Bateman, B-Boy, Andy Brown, and Eli Everfly have qualified for the tournament. The four remaining participants and seeding will be determined based on results at Ground Zero: NINE.

Ground Zero released the following statement via social media:

At Ground Zero: Champion on December 8th in Imperial Beach, Ground Zero will host a one-night, eight-person tournament to crown the first ever Ground Zero Champion. The eight competitors with the best overall records in Ground Zero competition will qualify for December’s championship tournament. Wins from singles, tag team, and trios competition will all be counted when determining the Top 8. After leading in the rankings for most of the year, Ground Zero officials have determined that Tyler Bateman (Overall: 7-0), B-Boy (Overall: 7-0), and Andy Brown (Overall: 5-2) will be the first three entrants into the Ground Zero Championship Tournament on December 8th. Also entering the tournament will be Eli Everfly (Overall: 5-3) based on having enough wins to qualify for the tournament. With Bateman and B-Boy facing off at Ground Zero: NINE on Saturday night, the winner of their match will not only remain undefeated in Ground Zero competition, but will also become the top seed in the Ground Zero Championship Tournament at Ground Zero: Champion. The final four entrants into the Ground Zero Championship Tournament and tournament matches will be announced next week. Ground Zero: NINE takes place this Saturday night at the Imperial Beach Sports Park in Imperial Beach, CA, with the first match scheduled to begin at 7:45 PM. Ground Zero: Champion takes place on December 8th, 2018 at the Imperial Beach Sports Park in Imperial Beach, CA. The Imperial Beach Sports Park is located at 425 Imperial Beach Blvd, Imperial Beach, CA 91932.

The current Ground Zero standings are as follows:

1. Tyler Bateman 7-0

2. B-Boy 7-0

3. Andy Brown 5-2

4. Eli Everfly 5-3

5. Douglas James 4-1

6. Delilah Doom 4-2

7. Jake Atlas 4-4

8. Terex 3-1-1

9. Dom Kubrick 3-2

10. Corey Jackson 2-1-1