SoCal News & Notes 10/25/2018

In today’s Southern California wrestling update we have the latest from Bar Wrestling, GCW, Lucha Underground, AWS, L.A. Lucha, and more, including a listing of this weekend’s SoCal pro-wrestling events. Click for today’s News & Notes.

—

Bar Wrestling has announced the lineup for its November 1 event in Baldwin Park, titled Day of the Undead. The main event is scheduled to be Brian Cage versus Austin Theory in a first time singles match between the two wrestlers. Rich Swann was also added to the card, and he will be in a triple threat match with PJ Black and Luchasaurus.

The other matches on the card are Joey Ryan taking on Su Yung in her second ever Southern California appearance, Scorpio Sky versus Jeff Cobb, DoomFly and Nurse Ratchet versus PPRay and Heather Monroe, and Violence Unlimited facing RockNES Monsters in an ECW Rules match.

The promotion will also be holding another event in Baldwin Park on November 15, titled Testlemania!. The November 15 show will be a charity show for the Movember Foundation. Scheduled to appear on Testlemania! are Britt Baker, Nick Gage, and Penelope Ford among others.

Tickets for both events are on sale now at Brown Paper Tickets.

—

Game Changer Wrestling was forced to change venues for their Joey Janela’s LA Confidential show on November 16. The show was scheduled to be held at The Avalon in Hollywood but the venue decided to pull out due to concerns about Nick Gage being on the card. On Twitter Joey Janela posted a part of the message GCW received from The Avalon that stated “we have concerns over some of your performers. One of them has a felony record and has extensive prison time. We are worried about liabilities or fans getting hurt.”

There has been speculation that the venue was contacted by someone looking to sabotage the show and that is how they were aware of Nick Gage’s history. Nick Gage had previously served time in prison for bank robbery, but not for any violent offenses. The venue would not advise us of how they became aware of Nick Gage’s history when asked.

There has also been talk that the venue change was due to low ticket sales and blaming the venue canceling due to Nick Gage is just a story to save face. The promotion has stated the ticket sales were on pace with their show in New York City that sold out, and the venue confirmed they weren’t comfortable with the show.

This is actually the second time GCW had to change venues for their Los Angeles debut. The show was originally scheduled for 1720 Warehouse but the venue canceled the booking before the show was announced.

As of press time there is less than 10 tickets remaining for the event.

—

This week’s Lucha Underground had 80,000 viewers, which was up from the 73,000 the week before. With the second half plummet in the ratings, the show is now averaging under 100,000 viewers per episode for season four.

There will be a Halloween marathon of Lucha Underground starting on October 30 at 9:00 p.m. Pacific and leading up to the new episode at 6:00 p.m. on October 31.

Lucha Underground seasons one and two are leaving Netflix on November 15. When the deal was originally announced that the show would be on Netflix there were a few people who felt it was a game changer for the program. Netflix never bothered to pick up the third season, and if the show being on the streaming service made any difference it isn’t apparently obvious.

—

AWS announced that Tyler Bateman will be defending the AWS Heavyweight Championship against Mercedes Martinez at their January 26, 2019 show.

—

The main event for L.A. Lucha’s debut show on November 3 in Los Angeles will be a triple threat match with Jack Evans, Andy Brown, and Ryan Kidd.

—

Masked Republic has a new Legends of Lucha Libre thumb wrestling kit that comes with a 48 page mini book on lucha libre out. It is available at various stores including Barnes & Noble and on Amazon.

—

This week’s Southern California pro-wrestling and MMA events:

10/25:

Lucha VaVoom presents Circo de Vampiros in Los Angeles, CA (21 & Over)

Wrestling Pro Wrestling in Burbank, CA

10/26:

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

PCW Ultra presents Possessed in Wilmington, CA

Lucha Wrestling Puroresu in Huntington Park, CA

10/27:

King of the Cage 20th Anniversary in Ontario, CA

Empire Wrestling Federation in Irwindale, CA

Desert Pro Wrestling in Imperial, CA

El Taller Rock & Wrestling in Santa Ana, CA

Destination 6 Wrestling in Barstow, CA

Ground Zero: NINE in Imperial Beach, CA

10/28:

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood TV Taping in Pt. Hueneme, CA (Free Event)

Fantastic Mexican Lucha Libre in Panorama City, CA

FMLS in Los Angeles, CA