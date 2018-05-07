Ground Zero Event Dates Announced For Remainder of the Year

San Diego’s Ground Zero has revealed the remainder of its event dates for the remainder of the year. The promotion will be holding events on June 2, July 14, August 18, September 29, October 27, and December 8. All events will be taking place at the Imperial Beach Sports Park in Imperial Beach, CA. Ground Zero also revealed its first event date for 2019, which will be on January 19.

Ground Zero 5 will be taking place on June 2, headlined by Tito Escondido versus Douglas James. June 2 will also feature the debut of what the promotion is calling a Stand Your Ground match. In that match Chris Bey and Suede Thompson will be representing Las Vegas against Andy Brown and B-Boy who will be defending Southern California. Other matches scheduled for Ground Zero 5 include a three-way with SoCal Crazy versus Eli Everfly versus Jake Atlas, Tyler Bateman versus Owen Travers, AK Rambe (KC Douglas and Michael Hopkins) versus True Grit (Hoss Hogg and Jesse James), Ju Dizz versus Fidel Bravo, along with several more matches to be announced. Delilah Doom and 2017’s Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year, Ruby Raze, have also been announced for Ground Zero 5.

No lineups have been announced for the remainder of the announced dates. The December 9 event will be the promotion’s first anniversary show.

Ground Zero was founded by B-Boy in November 2017 after the collapse of FCW, and held its first event on December 23, 2017. Since its inception, the promotion has used several concepts that are unique to the area, such as keeping records of wins and losses for wrestlers and having what it calls

“invitational matches” to showcase some of the newer talent to the Southern California wrestling scene.

Tickets for Ground Zero 5 on June 2 are on sale now. Ticket information for the other dates will be announced at a later time.