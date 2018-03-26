[Press Release] Ground Zero Updates: Phase 3 match change, three matches set for The 4th Phase!

(San Diego, CA – March 26th, 2018) With a few days left until Ground Zero: Phase 3 on Saturday night in Imperial Beach, CA, Ground Zero officials have finalized the first set of matches for Ground Zero: The 4th Phase, set to take place on April 28th, 2018 in Imperial Beach. Plus we have a match update for Saturday night’s event in Imperial Beach.

Los Luchas out, True Grit to issue open challenge

Last week, Ground Zero officials received word from Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) that they will have to pull themselves from their scheduled match against True Grit (Hoss Hogg & Jesse James) at Ground Zero: Phase 3 due to personal matters. While we are disappointed that Los Luchas will be unable to compete on Saturday, we feel that certain things in life are more important than professional wrestling. We wish nothing but the best for Phoenix Star and Zokre. We look forward to showcasing them on our events in the future.

As for True Grit, Ground Zero reached out to the 2017 SoCal Tag Team of the Year to let them know about Los Luchas not being able to compete on March 31st. After informing them that Ground Zero officials were searching for a suitable team to replace Los Luchas, Jesse James responded saying that he and Hoss are going to save Ground Zero officials time and are issuing an open challenge to any team in Southern California.

After a quick discussion, Ground Zero officials have decided to allow True Grit to issue their open challenge to any team in Southern California. Now the question is who will show up to accept that challenge? Be there on Saturday night when Ground Zero presents Phase 3 in Imperial Beach, CA to find out.

Other matches set to take place at Ground Zero: Phase 3 include:

-“Uptown” Andy Brown (1-0) vs. Douglas James (0-0)

-“The Goddamn Man” Tyler Bateman (2-0) vs. “The Fly” Eli Everfly (1-1)

-Delilah Doom (0-0) vs. Heather Monroe (0-0)

-The Invitational (1 of 2): Ju Dizz (0-0, Invitee) vs. Karl Fredericks (0-0, Invitee)

-The Invitational (2 of 2): Jorel Nelson (0-0, Invitee) vs. Owen Travers (0-0, Invitee)

-Triple Threat Match: Adrian Quest (0-0) vs. SoCal Crazy (0-1) vs. Famous B (0-1)

-“American Thunder” Dicky Mayer (0-1) vs. “The Definition Of Pain” Terex (0-0, GZ Singles Debut)

-Aerial Instinct (Jake Atlas & Lucas Riley) & Matt Vandagriff (0-0) vs. B-Boy & AK Rambe (KC Douglas & Michael Hopkins) (0-0)

Tickets for Ground Zero: Phase 3 are $20 for General Admission, and $10 for Military GA. Front Row seats for Ground Zero: Phase 3 are sold out. Standing Room Only tickets will also be available for $10 if necessary. Kids under the age of 10 will receive a free GA or SRO ticket with purchase of an Adult GA or SRO ticket. Tickets are available now at PayPal.me. Please specify which show you’re purchasing tickets for.

Ground Zero: Phase 3 takes place at the Imperial Beach Sports Park in Imperial Beach, CA on March 31st, 2018 with a 7:30pm bell time. The Imperial Beach Sports Park is located at 425 Imperial Beach Blvd, Imperial Beach, CA 91932. The first 100 fans in attendance will receive a free commemorative 2.25? Ground Zero: Phase 3 button.

First set of matches for The 4th Phase

On April 28th, Ground Zero: The 4th Phase takes place at the Imperial Beach Sports Park in Imperial Beach, CA at 8:00pm. Right now we can confirm that bout agreements for three matches have been signed. Here are the matches we have confirmed for The 4th Phase on April 28th.

In the headline bout of the event, the 2017 SoCal Wrestler of the Year Eli Everfly will go up against the man he beat by one vote to win the award, the returning “Bad Dude” Tito Escondido. Also confirmed for The 4th Phase on April 28th, longtime friends and tag team partners will face off as “Uptown” Andy Brown takes on Adrian Quest.

The 4th Phase will also feature The Invitational 4 as invitee Daniel Moon gets an opportunity to earn a spot on the Ground Zero roster. His opportunity won’t be easy though, as he’ll be tasked with facing the 2017 SoCal Rookie of the Year, Jake Atlas.

Matchmaking meetings are still taking place at the moment, and more bout agreements have been sent out to competitors. Ground Zero fans can expect a finalized lineup for The 4th Phase sometime next week.

Ground Zero: The 4th Phase takes place at the Imperial Beach Sports Park in Imperial Beach, CA on April 28th, 2018 with an 8:00pm bell time. The Imperial Beach Sports Park is located at 425 Imperial Beach Blvd, Imperial Beach, CA 91932.

Tickets for Ground Zero: The 4th Phase go on sale tonight at 7:00pm PDT. Front Row tickets are $25, General Admission tickets are $20, and Military GA tickets are $10. Kids under the age of 10 receive a free GA ticket with purchase of an Adult GA ticket. Tickets will be available at PayPal.me. Please specify which show you’re purchasing tickets for.

*All cards subject to change.*