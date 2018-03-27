Upcoming 2018 Southern California WWE Schedule Revealed

As is the case every year around Wrestlemania time, tentative dates for for the next year’s WWE events in Southern California were revealed today when a lawsuit WWE filed against potential bootleggers was unsealed. The list of dates show scheduled upcoming television tapings, house shows, and the previously announced Survivor Series weekend at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in November. In addition to Los Angeles events are also scheduled for San Diego, Ontario, Anaheim, and Bakersfield between now and the end of the year. In 2017 additional events, notably several NXT events, were added to the schedule later.

Upcoming WWE dates in Southern California:

6/24/2018 Honda Center – Anaheim, CA

6/25/2018 Valley View Casino Center – San Diego, CA

6/25/2018 Rabobank Arena – Bakersfield, CA

6/26/2018 Citizens Business Bank Arena – Ontario, CA – Smackdown

11/17/2018 Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA – NXT Takeover

11/18/2018 Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA – Survivor Series

11/19/2018 Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA – Raw

11/20/2018 Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA – Smackdown

12/10/2018 Valley View Casino Center – San Diego, CA

The court documents list the WWE’s schedule through March of 2019 and there were no Southern California events scheduled in the first three months of 2019.

In all, nine WWE shows are currently scheduled in Southern California between now and the end of 2018. This is a slight decrease from past years, likely due to wanting to keep the product fresh with Survivor Series in Los Angeles and the 2019 Royal Rumble in nearby Phoenix, AZ.

It is also worth noting that last year an event in Palm Springs was listed that was later canceled before being publicly announced. Keep in mind that this schedule is only tentative, as only the Survivor Series weekend has been officially announced, and are subject to change.