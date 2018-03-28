Lucha Underground News & Notes 03/28/2018

Lucha Underground News & Notes is back with the latest on updates, including Impact vs. Lucha Underground, Ultima Lucha 4, debuts, wrestlers leaving, and more. This article does include spoilers for upcoming episodes, so please do not read if you are trying to avoid spoilers for season four. Click for the latest updates.

There was some controversy last week when Impact released the latest flyer for the Impact vs. Lucha Underground event that is taking place in New Orleans during Wrestlemania weekend. On the flyer they had Jeff Cobb listed as himself, rather than as Matanza Cueto. Some saw this as a spoiler for season four of Lucha Underground, as during Ultima Lucha 4, Cobb, as Matanza Cueto, lost a sacrifice match to Johnny Mundo. After the match Matanza “disappeared” as Cobb will be out of his Lucha Underground contract after season four finishes airing. When we inquired about the flyer we were told it wasn’t meant to be a spoiler, it’s just that Cobb is currently scheduled to be wrestling as himself at the event.

The main event for Impact vs. Lucha Underground in New Orleans will actually somewhat break away from the promotion versus promotion setup, with a tag-team match with Impact wrestlers teaming with Lucha Underground wrestlers. Austin Aires and Fenix will be teaming against Alberto El Patron and Pentagon Jr.

Previously announced matches for the show were Impact tag-team champions LAX (Santana and Ortiz) versus The Mack (Willie Mack) and Killshot (Shane Strickland); Aerostar, King Cuerno, and Drago versus DJZ, Andrew Everett, and Dezmond Xavier; Eddie Edwards versus Jeremiah Crane (Sami Callihan) in an ‘I Quit’ Match; and Allie versus Taya Valkyrie in a Knockouts championship match.

At Ultima Lucha 4 on March 16 and 17, Jack Strong (formerly Jack Swagger) won the Gift of the Gods title on the first night of the two night event.

On the second day’s taping Pentagon Dark challenged Marty the Moth for the Lucha Underground title. The match was said to have been super bloody. After Pentagon defeated Marty to regain the title Vampiro came out and attacked Pentagon. This lead to the introduction of Vampiro’s master (AAA wrestler Australian Suicide in a mask) who helped beat down Pentagon. As Pentagon was laid out Jack Strong cashed in his Gift of the Gods and pinned Pentagon to end the season as Lucha Underground champion.

People inside the company are raving about Marty the Moth’s performance during season four. One wrestler told me they expect him to be a huge star after the season airs and he was the runaway MVP.

There has been no announcement of when season four will air yet, other than a vague mention that it will be in the summer. The eleventh episode that was taped was a Halloween episode, so barring any breaks or episodes airing to much out of order that would put the start of the season likely around August.

Ricky Banderas, who wrestles in Lucha Underground as Mil Muertes and AAA as Mesias has announced that he has quit AAA. Despite being one of the wrestlers who have been the most loyal to AAA, despite other wrestlers leaving, he mentioned that AAA had him wrestle while injured and even cut his pay. During his press conference to announce he has left AAA he said Dorian Roldan (AAA promoter) was “going to make his life impossible and would block him from working for other promoters.” He didn’t know if he’ll still be part of Lucha Underground.

If Lucha Underground comes back for a fifth season it would be very surprising if they did not bring him back. They have continued to allow Pentagon, Fenix, and Taya Valkyrie to work for Lucha Underground after quitting AAA, so there is precedent there. Mil Muertes, along with Pentagon has been arguably one of the biggest stars of the show as well, and would be a huge loss for a promotion that doesn’t have a ton of current star power.

Lucha Underground has opened their own YouTube channel. Previously they were part of El Rey’s YouTube channel.

LA Weekly has an article up about Suburban Fight, a new Southern California promotion that had its first show on February 25. What makes the promotion different is the matches don’t take place in a ring. The main event was Matt Cross, who plays Son of Havoc on Lucha Underground, versus Brody King. LA Weekly has included video of the match in the article.