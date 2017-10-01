VWE – 30 September 2017 – Quick Results

Lil’ Cholo defeated Eli Everfly to become the new VWE Lightning Belt champion in the main event of VWE’s September 30th show in Imperial. Also on the show Exodus won a battle royal to win the VWE Championship. Click for full results.
Venue Wrestling Entertainment
September 30, 2017
Ricochet Rec. Center
Imperial, CA
Darwin Finch over Matt Vandergriff
OG Playboy over Damian Drake
Exodus won a 20 man battle royale to become the new VWE Champion
Lil’ Cholo over Eli Everfly to win the VWE Lightning Belt
