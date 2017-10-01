VWE – 30 September 2017 – Quick Results

Lil’ Cholo defeated Eli Everfly to become the new VWE Lightning Belt champion in the main event of VWE’s September 30th show in Imperial. Also on the show Exodus won a battle royal to win the VWE Championship. Click for full results.

Venue Wrestling Entertainment

September 30, 2017

Ricochet Rec. Center

Imperial, CA

Darwin Finch over Matt Vandergriff

OG Playboy over Damian Drake

Exodus won a 20 man battle royale to become the new VWE Champion

Lil’ Cholo over Eli Everfly to win the VWE Lightning Belt