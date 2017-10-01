Navigation

VWE – 30 September 2017 – Quick Results

· 10/01/2017 Full Article

Results 1

Lil’ Cholo defeated Eli Everfly to become the new VWE Lightning Belt champion in the main event of VWE’s September 30th show in Imperial. Also on the show Exodus won a battle royal to win the VWE Championship. Click for full results.

Venue Wrestling Entertainment
September 30, 2017
Ricochet Rec. Center
Imperial, CA

Darwin Finch over Matt Vandergriff

OG Playboy over Damian Drake

Exodus won a 20 man battle royale to become the new VWE Champion

Lil’ Cholo over Eli Everfly to win the VWE Lightning Belt

, , ,

One Response to VWE – 30 September 2017 – Quick Results

  1. Matt vandagriff 10/02/2017 at 11:16 PM #

    Vandagriff

    Reply

Leave a Reply