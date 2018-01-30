FIST Combat Announces Eli Everfly vs. Teddy Hart for February 9 in San Diego

FIST Combat announced earlier today that the main event for their February 9 show in San Diego has been changed to Eli Everfly versus Teddy Hart for the vacant FIST Combat Championship. Originally Eli Everfly was scheduled to face Dicky Mayer and Teddy Hart was to face Biagio Crescenzo. Mayer and Crescenzo will now be facing each other in a number one contender’s match at the event.

Teddy Hart, of the famed Hart wrestling family, has wrestled in Southern California regularly throughout the years. He first appeared in the region in 2004 at a Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s PWG: The Musical. He was scheduled to wrestle Hardkore Kidd Aaron Aguilera, but came out and cut a promo saying he had “never heard of him” and refused to wrestle. His in-ring debut in Southern California was in 2006 for Gary Yap’s Pro Wrestling WAR, where he teamed with Jack Evans and wrestled against Keiji Sakoda and Aaron Aguilera. He was a major part of MTV’s Wrestling Society X in 2006 and continued wrestling in the renamed EPIC Pro Wrestling WAR through 2008. In 2009 he wrestled on several AAA events in San Diego in Los Angeles and appeared in AWS, teaming with Jack Evans against The Young Bucks. After 2009 he didn’t return to Southern California until 2016. He wrestled over a dozen times in the area in 2016, mostly on lucha libre shows, but has not appeared in the region since November 2016.

Eli Everfly, who won the 2017 Southern California Wrestler of the Year award, has wrestled regularly for FIST Combat since they relocated to San Diego from Northern California but has yet to hold a title in the promotion. This will be the first singles match between the two wrestlers, though they met in a four-way match that also included Jacob Diez and LTP at an Alpha Omega Wrestling event in Victorville, CA on January 31, 2016.

Vegan Superman Jacob Diez had been the FIST Combat champion, however he was stripped of the title when it was learned he would be unable to compete for at least several months due to injury.

Other matches that are scheduled for FIST Combat’s Outlaw Season on February 9 include Dirty Ron McDonald versus B-Boy in a fans bring the weapons match and True Grit defending the FIST Combat tag-team titles against Pulp Fistin.

The show will be held at the Masonic Hall located at 3366 Adams Ave. in San Diego with an 8:30 p.m. bell time.