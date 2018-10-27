D6W – 27 October 2018 – Quick Results

Destination Six Wrestling ran in Barstow, CA. Click for results.
Destination Six Wrestling
October 27th, 2018
D6W Arena
Barstow, CA
Steven Andrews defeated Sexy Chino
The Feelyons (Buttons and Mittens) defeated Divine Intervention (Ateu and Freddy Hellmuth) via Disqualification
Super Green defeated Looney Bin
Louie 54 defeated Duke Daisy
Trevor Fury defeated Aiden Way and Biggie Biggz in a Triple Threat match
Louis Grain defeated Zaida
Auntie Hydie defeated Marriah Moreno and Michelle Morgan in a Triple Threat match
Rudy Rodgers defeated Azrael in a Ladder Match to become the D6W High Desert Champion
