D6W – 27 October 2018 – Quick Results

10/27/2018

Destination Six Wrestling ran in Barstow, CA. Click for results.

Destination Six Wrestling
October 27th, 2018
D6W Arena
Barstow, CA

Steven Andrews defeated Sexy Chino

The Feelyons (Buttons and Mittens) defeated Divine Intervention (Ateu and Freddy Hellmuth) via Disqualification

Super Green defeated Looney Bin

Louie 54 defeated Duke Daisy

Trevor Fury defeated Aiden Way and Biggie Biggz in a Triple Threat match

Louis Grain defeated Zaida

Auntie Hydie defeated Marriah Moreno and Michelle Morgan in a Triple Threat match

Rudy Rodgers defeated Azrael in a Ladder Match to become the D6W High Desert Champion

