Bar Wrestling announces four matches for September 4 in Baldwin Park

Bar Wrestling has announced four matches for their September 4, 2019 event, titled The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness, in Baldwin Park, CA. The event will feature the Bar Wrestling debut of Kip Sabian and the returns of Killer Kross, John Hennigan, Penelope Ford, and Ivelisse to the promotion.

The main event of The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness is scheduled to be Killer Kross versus Jake Atlas. This will be the first time the two wrestlers have met in the ring. Kross last appeared in Bar Wrestling on July 10, 2019, at Brian Cage’s Bachelor Party. Atlas has appeared on twelve of the last thirteen Bar Wrestling events.

Ivelisse will be making her third appearance in Bar Wrestling when she takes on the 2018 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year Delilah Doom. Ivelisse last appeared in Bar Wrestling on August 2, 2018, when she defeated Chelsea Green. Doom and Ivelisse previously had a singles match in the semi-finals of the AAW Women’s Title Tournament in Illinois on November 4, 2017.

Kip Sabian will be making his debut in Bar Wrestling, teaming with the returning Penelope Ford to face Heather Monroe and Dom Kubrick. This will be Sabian’s first match in California. Ford last appeared in Bar Wrestling on March 13, 2019. With a win, Monroe will move into first place by herself for most wins in Bar Wrestling. She is currently tied with Taya Valkyrie with 22 wins.

The fourth announced match is Los Luchas (Phoenix Star and Zokre) facing Wakanda Vice (Scorpio Sky and Watts). This will be the first time Scorpio Sky has faced his Revolution Pro Rudos Dojo classmates Los Luchas since 2013 and the first time in the Los Angeles area since 2011.

In 2002, Scorpio Sky and Los Luchas first met in a Revolution Pro student battle royal where the last four wrestlers would face each other in a tag-team match at the next show. The last four were Scorpio Sky (wrestling as Scorpio Sky for the first time), Quicksilver, Zokre, and Phoenix Star. The next event saw Scorpio Sky and Quicksilver’s Aerial Express and Zokre and Phoenix Star’s Los Luchas for the first time, with Aerial Express getting the victory. The two teams would wrestle each other numerous times throughout Southern California over the next half-decade.

Here are the announced matches for Bar Wrestling’s The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness:

Jake Atlas vs. Killer Kross

Delilah Doom vs. Ivelisse

Heather Monroe & Dom Kubrick vs. Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford

Los Luchas vs. Wakanda Vice

Also scheduled to appear at The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness are John Hennigan, Jungle Boy, LuchaSaurus, Ray Rosas, Joey Ryan, Tyler Bateman, Andy Brown, Ryan Taylor, Royce Isaacs, and RockNES Monsters.

The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness will be taking place at American Legion Post 241 in Baldwin Park, CA on September 4, 2019. Tickets are on sale now and cost $25.00 for pre-sale and $40.00 at the door. Bell time is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. Like all Bar Wrestling events in Baldwin Park, this event is standing room only.