FIST Combat – 06 September 2018 – Quick Results

Matt Vandagriff defeated Darby Allin in a first round match of the King of SoCal Tournament for the main event of FIST Combat’s September 6 show in La Mesa. Click for full results from the event.

FIST Combat

King of SoCal Tournament – Block A 1st Round

September, 6, 2018

Jolt’n Joes

La Mesa, CA

Lois Grain over Orion, Dylan Kyle Cox, Couch Potato Carl, and Jordan Cruz. [4’32]

Randy Order over Hunter Freeman. [8’04]

Dirty Doug over Dirty Ron McDonald in a King of SoCal Tournament 1st Round Match. [13’50]

Peter Avalon over Sammy Guevara by submission in a King of SoCal Tournament 1st Round Match. [9’30]

Danny Limelight over Ryan Kidd in a King of SoCal Tournament 1st Round Match. [8’34]

Matt Vandagriff over Darby Allin in a King of SoCal Tournament 1st Round Match. [9’10]