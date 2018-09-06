SoCal News & Notes 09/06/2018

In today’s News & Notes we have an update on the EWF Heavyweight Championship, a wrestler from DDT making his Southern California debut, PCW Ultra, FIST Combat, Bar Wrestling, RIW, and more. Click for today’s update.

—

On September 1, 2018 the Empire Wrestling Federation declared the EWF Heavyweight Championship to be vacant following The Decapitator revealing himself to be Ty Ray the night before. Ty Ray had defeated Andy Brown for the title at EWF’s August 31 event in Covina. In the promotion’s storyline Ty Ray had lost a “Loser Leaves the EWF” match against Super Beetle earlier in the year, then came back under a mask as The Decapitator.

EWF confirmed to SoCal Uncensored that all of The Decapitator’s victories in the promotion have been reversed, most notably his win in the promotion’s annual Great Goliath Rumble. The promotion is now recognizing Brandon Gatson as the winner of the Rumble. Additionally, Ty Ray does not have an official reign as EWF Heavyweight Champion. The promotion plans on issuing a statement on Friday in regards to what they plan on doing with the title.

—

Rekka, who is from Taipei, Taiwan and wrestles for Japan’s DDT will be making his Southern California debut, and second U.S. appearance, at the September 8 EWF event in Redlands. He is scheduled to face Andy Brown.

—

PCW Ultra has added a match between Billy Gunn and Joe Graves to Vision Quest on September 7 in Wilmington.

—

Peter Avalon is replacing Eli Everfly in Block A of FIST Combat’s King of SoCal Tournament starting tonight in La Mesa due to injury. Everfly will moved to Block B, which has its first round matches on October 4. Avalon will be facing Sammy Guevara in an opening round match. There is no word yet who Everfly will be replacing in Block B.

—

Bar Wrestling announced two more matches for their September 12 show in Los Angeles. Rocky Romero will be facing MJF and The Killer Baes (Heather Monroe and Laura James) will take on PPRay (Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas).

Bar Wrestling also announced Joey Ryan versus Solo Darling for September 13 in Baldwin Park.

—

Colt Cabana will be doing a seminar at SoCal Pro’s school in San Marcos on October 17.

—

According to Shamu Jr. local luchadors were not paid for the August 25 RIW show in Cudahy. The promoter, Joseph Rodriguez, claimed that he didn’t have money left over after paying for the talent from Mexico on the show (Rush, Barbaro Cavernario, Daga, and Psicosis were on the show; Mistico and Dragon Lee were advertised but did not appear). The promoter did not inform the wrestlers they would not be paid until after the show ended and they had already wrestled.

—

This week’s Southern California pro-wrestling events:

9/6:

FIST Combat presents King of SoCal Tournament Block A Night 1 in La Mesa, CA

9/7:

PCW Ultra presents Vision Quest in Wilmington, CA

Extreme Midget Wrestling in Yucca Valley, CA (21 & Over)

9/8:

KnokX Pro at Long Beach Comic Con in Long Beach, CA

EWF in Redlands, CA (Benefit Show)

Extreme Midget Wrestling in Highland, CA (21 & Over)

9/9:

KnokX Pro at Long Beach Comic Con in Long Beach, CA

Ola De Lochadores LA in Los Angeles, CA