FIST Combat – 28 November 2020 – Results

FIST Combat held their Survival Series 2020 event on November 28, 2020 at an undisclosed location in San Diego. Click for full results from the event.

FIST Combat

Survival Series 2020

November 28, 2020

San Diego, CA

Eddie Islas over Araxiel to retain the Get FIST’d TV Title.

The Lucha Daddies (Motros Jungle & Ryan Kidd) over Jheri Giggalo & Bam Bam Giggolo.

The Mecha Wolf over Dragon del Infierno.

Veinom & Couch Potato Carl over Longhorn & Daniels.

Mikey Gordon, Sad Boi, Baron Rotza & Rob Shit over Randy Order, Joseph Dredd, Chuco el Sicario & The Meter Maid in an elimination match.