UWN PrimeTime Live – 01 December 2020 – Results

United Wrestling Network held their twelfth pay-per-view, live from Long Beach, on December 1, 2020. Click for full results.

United Wrestling Network

PrimeTime Live – Episode 12

December 1, 2020

Thunder Studios

Long Beach, CA

Fred Rosser defeated Richie Slade.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. over Slice Boogie.

Kevin Martenson over Dan Joseph.

Jordan Clearwater over Jordan Cruz to retain the CWFH Heritage Title.

Anthony Idol over Levi Shapiro by disqualification. Shapiro retains the UWN Television Title.

-Note: The promotion announced it would be going on hiatus for the remainder of the year due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in California.