PWG Threemendous VI – 26 September 2021 – Results

Bandido defeated Davey Richards to retain the PWG World Championship in the main event of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s 18th anniversary show, Threemendous VI, is at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, CA on September 26, 2021. Click for full results.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

Threemendous VI

September 26, 2021

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Evil Uno over Tony Deppen. [11’44]

Dragon Lee over Aramis. [12’43]

Alex Shelley over Jonathan Gresham via submission. [16:07]

Jack Cartwheel, Dante Martin, & Alex Zayne over Lee Moriarty, Trey Miguel, & Myron Reed. [16’57]

JD Drake over AJ Gray. [11’38]

Malakai Black & Brody King over Flamita & Black Taurus to win the PWG Tag Team Championship. [11’29]

Bandido over Davey Richards to retain the PWG World Championship. [15’27]



