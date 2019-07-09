Bandido announced as seventh entrant in PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles

Bandido, who was the runner-up in last year’s tournament, has been announced by Pro Wrestling Guerrilla as the seventh entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles.

This will be Bandido’s second Battle of Los Angeles. Last year he made it to the finals against Shingo Takagi and Jeff Cobb. While he eliminated Takagi, he was eventually defeated by Cobb. The match finished as the runner-up for the 2018 Southern California Match of the Year Award.

Bandido first appeared in PWG at Time is a Flat Circle on March 23, 2018. Since then he has become a regular in PWG, competing in twelve total matches in PWG. He is also scheduled to wrestle at PWG’s next event, Sixteen, on July 26. He will be teaming with Flamita and Rey Horus to take on Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, and Puma King.

PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Los Angles on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, September 19, 20, and 22. There will be no event on September 21. Night one on September 19 will be the first Thursday night event in the promotion’s history.

Wrestlers announced for the tournament so far:

A-Kid

Jonathan Gresham

Darby Allin

Artemis Spencer

Mick Moretti

Orange Cassidy

Bandido

BOLA is a single-elimination twenty-four wrestler tournament. Nights one and two will feature six first-round matches each, with the second round through finals taking place on night three. The finals will be a three-way elimination match; with the winner of the tournament earning a match for the PWG World Championship.

This year’s BOLA will be the second straight to take place at The Globe Theater and fifteenth overall. Jeff Cobb won last year’s tournament, defeating Bandido and Shingo Takagi in the finals. Other prior winners include Cima, Kenny Omega, Joey Ryan, El Generico, and Adam Cole. Ricochet is the only two-time winner of the tournament to date.

PWG has been announcing on entrant per day leading up to their sixteenth-anniversary event, Sixteen, on July 26. First-round matches and the on-sale date for tickets will be announced at a later time.