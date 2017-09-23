Navigation

CWFH – 23 September 2017 – Quick Results

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood held their latest tapings on September 23rd, featuring the debuts of Jack Swagger, Nick Aldis, and NWA champion Tim Storm to the promotion. Click for spoilers from upcoming episodes.

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood
September 23, 2017
Oceanview Pavilion
Port Hueneme, CA

Jake Atlas over Chris Bey

Peter Avalon over Ray Rosas

PAC3 (Dan Joseph & Dylan Bostic) over Reno Scum (Luster the Legend & Adam Thornstowe) to retain the UWN Tag-Team titles

Suede Thompson over DJ Hyde

Tim Storm over Nicky Dice in a non-title match

Big Duke over Karl Fredricks

Rancheros (Rico Dynamite & Che Cabrera) over Coolboarders

Nick Aldis over Will Roode

Bad Dude Tito Escondido over Tyler Bateman to retain the Hollywood Heritage title

Tim Storm over JR Kratos in a non-title match

Jack Swagger over Eric Watts

2 Responses to CWFH – 23 September 2017 – Quick Results

  1. toasterboy 09/24/2017 at 1:07 PM #

    Thanks for the write up. One tiny correction, the Rancheros/Cool Boarders match ended with a Rancheros victory.

  2. Steve Bryant 09/24/2017 at 4:49 PM #

    Thanks, fixed it.

