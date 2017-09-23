CWFH – 23 September 2017 – Quick Results

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood held their latest tapings on September 23rd, featuring the debuts of Jack Swagger, Nick Aldis, and NWA champion Tim Storm to the promotion. Click for spoilers from upcoming episodes.
Championship Wrestling From Hollywood
September 23, 2017
Oceanview Pavilion
Port Hueneme, CA
Jake Atlas over Chris Bey
Peter Avalon over Ray Rosas
PAC3 (Dan Joseph & Dylan Bostic) over Reno Scum (Luster the Legend & Adam Thornstowe) to retain the UWN Tag-Team titles
Suede Thompson over DJ Hyde
Tim Storm over Nicky Dice in a non-title match
Big Duke over Karl Fredricks
Rancheros (Rico Dynamite & Che Cabrera) over Coolboarders
Nick Aldis over Will Roode
Bad Dude Tito Escondido over Tyler Bateman to retain the Hollywood Heritage title
Tim Storm over JR Kratos in a non-title match
Jack Swagger over Eric Watts
Thanks for the write up. One tiny correction, the Rancheros/Cool Boarders match ended with a Rancheros victory.
Thanks, fixed it.