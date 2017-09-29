CWFH “Back to School Fight” – 28 September 2017 – Quick Results

Scorpio Sky defeated Jeff Cobb in the main event of Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s Back to School Fight on September 28th in Los Angeles, CA. Also on the show Joey Janela defeated Peter Avalon. Click for full results.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood

Back to School Fight

September 28, 2017

OHM Nightclub

Los Angeles, CA

Eric Watts & Ty Matthews over Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star)

Tito Escondido over Brian Cage to retain the Hollywood Heritage Title

Scarlett Bordeaux over Joey Ryan

Ruby Raze over Kevin Condron

Heather Monroe over Ivy Quinn to retain the Sabotage Wrestling Championship

Joey Janela over Peter Avalon

Scorpio Sky over Jeff Cobb