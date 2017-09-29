CWFH “Back to School Fight” – 28 September 2017 – Quick Results

Scorpio Sky defeated Jeff Cobb in the main event of Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s Back to School Fight on September 28th in Los Angeles, CA. Also on the show Joey Janela defeated Peter Avalon. Click for full results.
Championship Wrestling from Hollywood
Back to School Fight
September 28, 2017
OHM Nightclub
Los Angeles, CA
Eric Watts & Ty Matthews over Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star)
Tito Escondido over Brian Cage to retain the Hollywood Heritage Title
Scarlett Bordeaux over Joey Ryan
Ruby Raze over Kevin Condron
Heather Monroe over Ivy Quinn to retain the Sabotage Wrestling Championship
Joey Janela over Peter Avalon
Scorpio Sky over Jeff Cobb
