SoCal News & Notes 09/28/2017

Today’s news features updates on the FCW title, CWFH, SoCal Pro, Vendetta Pro, Maverick Pro, Lucha Underground, and more. Click for the update.

—

Tito Escondido won the Finest City Wrestling heavyweight title from Tyler Bateman at the debut show for Bumps and Brewses. The match, which was a triple threat with Ryan Taylor, was never announced as a title match in the lead up to the show, and it wasn’t until the ring introductions that it was announced as being for Bateman’s FCW title and Escondido’s AWS and CWFH titles. Escondido pinned Bateman to win the title in the match. With Bateman losing all his titles lately, and him dropping a San Diego promotion’s title on a show that the majority of fans who follow the promotion couldn’t see (though it was filmed and will be available soon), there was some people questioning if Bateman is injured, though we can confirm that isn’t the case.

Bateman was scheduled to defend the FCW title against B-Boy at tomorrow night’s FCW show in Imperial Beach. I am told that is still the scheduled match, but the title issue will be addressed at the show. Tito Escondido has not been officially announced for the show, and the promotion appears to be going for the “will he or won’t he be there” angle.

—

The matchup between Ruby Raze and Kevin Condron that was built up over several months on Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s television and then not followed up on at all, will be happening tonight at the promotion’s non-televised event at the OHM Nightclub in Hollywood. Some people in the promotion are claiming the issue is “censors” have an issue with intergender wrestling, though others dispute that is the case and blame changes in creative on the match being taken off TV. Condron said on Twitter the match will be filmed and he will be posting it on his Twitter. Another intergender match, Joey Ryan versus Scarlet Bordeaux, has also been added to tonight’s show.

In another Ruby Raze note, her match against Nicole Savoy for the AWS Women’s title on Saturday will be her first title match in AWS, though she did win a number one contender’s match for the AWS Heavyweight title against Willie Mack in 2015.

—

Both Douglas James and Brody King will be making their debuts for Seattle’s DEFY promotion tomorrow night. Douglas James will defend his PCW Light Heavyweight title against Randy Myers and Brody King will be facing Big Jack.

—

Dirty Doug versus Joey Ryan has been announced for SoCal Pro’s Rumble in Oceanside on October 14th.

—

Karl Mandik, who does backstage interviews for Championship Wrestling from Hollywood will be leaving the promotion and joining HIO News in Peoria as an anchor.

—

Eli Everfly will be wrestling for Hybrid Wrestling in Eddystone, PA on October 27th against Joey Janela.

—

Vendetta Pro has announced that former Vendetta Pro champion Apostle Judah Matthew will get his rematch against Rik Luxury for the Vendetta Pro Western States title on their October 13th show in Santa Maria.

—

Maverick Pro has added JJ King versus The Hobo, Kadin Anthony versus El Snowflake (Human Tornado), and Sage Sin versus Kimmy Shellhammer to their October 7th show in Los Angeles.

—

Ratings for last night’s episode of Lucha Underground, which was the start of Ultimo Lucha Tres, one of their biggest shows, have to be pretty disappointing. The show had only 78,000 viewers for the first showing, and 32,000 for the second.

—

This week’s shows:

9/28:

Smash Global MMA in Los Angeles, CA

Vendetta Pro presents Midgetmania in Morongo Valley, CA

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood in Hollywood, CA (21 & Over)

9/29:

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

Finest City Wrestling presents “We Ain’t Done” in Imperial Beach, CA

9/30:

California Fight League presents CFL XII in Palm Springs, CA

Venue Wrestling Entertainment in Imperial, CA

Empire Wrestling Federation in Fontana, CA

AWS presents Lethal Lottery 4 in South Gate, CA

10/1:

Heroes Of Lucha Libre in Ontario, CA

Promociones H-V in Los Angeles, CA

Lucha Pro in Los Angeles, CA

House of Pain in La Puente, CA