B-Boy, Adrian Quest, and Los Luchas defeated Rocky Romero, Chris Bey, Shota Umino, and Ren Narita in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s February 5 event in Los Angeles. Click for full results.
Bar Wrestling
We Work Hard, We play Hard
February 5, 2020
Bootleg Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Dom Kubrick over Douglas James, Lucas Riley, and Eli Everfly.
Watts over Zicy Dice.
RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK) over Leftovers (Ray Rosas & Andy Brown).
Holidead over Joey Ryan.
Heather Monroe over Jaime Senegal.
B-Boy, Adrian Quest, & Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) over Rocky Romero, Chris Bey, Shota Umino, & Ren Narita.
Be the first to comment on "Bar Wrestling – 05 February 2020 – Results"