Rankings for January 2020

January’s rankings are out and Andy Brown was named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Jake Atlas defeating Joey “Kaos” Munoz at the January 4 Santino Bros. event was named Match of the Month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

Jake Atlas over Joey “Kaos” Munoz – Santino Bros. – January 4 [2] Chris Dickinson over David Starr – GCW – January 24 [2] Gringo Loco over Slice Boogie, Eli Everfly, Matt Vandagriff, Adrian Quest, and Starboy Charlie – GCW – January 24 Diego Valens over Ray Rosas – MPW – January 24 [1] Artemis Spencer over TJ Perkins – PCW Ultra – January 10

Wrestlers

Andy Brown [3] Jake Atlas [2] Ray Rosas Adrian Quest David Starr Douglas James Chris Dickinson Diego Valens Slice Boogie Eli Everfly Matt Vandagriff Chris Bey Brendan Divine Heather Monroe Jesse James Rico Dynamite Miggy Rose Damian Drake Rust Taylor Che Cabrera Hunter Freeman Brian Cage Joey “Kaos” Munoz Nick Gage Dom Kubrick Robin Shaw TJ Perkins Warbeast (Josef Samael & Jacob Fatu) B-Boy Vipress Ruby Raze Danny Limelight Lucas Riley Danny Divine Joey Ryan Artemis Spencer Killer Kross Chris Masters Hammerstone Viva Van

Numbers in brackets are first place votes.