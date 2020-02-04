January’s rankings are out and Andy Brown was named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Jake Atlas defeating Joey “Kaos” Munoz at the January 4 Santino Bros. event was named Match of the Month. Click for the full rankings.
Matches
- Jake Atlas over Joey “Kaos” Munoz – Santino Bros. – January 4 [2]
- Chris Dickinson over David Starr – GCW – January 24 [2]
- Gringo Loco over Slice Boogie, Eli Everfly, Matt Vandagriff, Adrian Quest, and Starboy Charlie – GCW – January 24
- Diego Valens over Ray Rosas – MPW – January 24 [1]
- Artemis Spencer over TJ Perkins – PCW Ultra – January 10
Wrestlers
- Andy Brown [3]
- Jake Atlas [2]
- Ray Rosas
- Adrian Quest
- David Starr
- Douglas James
- Chris Dickinson
- Diego Valens
- Slice Boogie
- Eli Everfly
- Matt Vandagriff
- Chris Bey
- Brendan Divine
- Heather Monroe
- Jesse James
- Rico Dynamite
- Miggy Rose
- Damian Drake
- Rust Taylor
- Che Cabrera
- Hunter Freeman
- Brian Cage
- Joey “Kaos” Munoz
- Nick Gage
- Dom Kubrick
- Robin Shaw
- TJ Perkins
- Warbeast (Josef Samael & Jacob Fatu)
- B-Boy
- Vipress
- Ruby Raze
- Danny Limelight
- Lucas Riley
- Danny Divine
- Joey Ryan
- Artemis Spencer
- Killer Kross
- Chris Masters
- Hammerstone
- Viva Van
Numbers in brackets are first place votes.
Be the first to comment on "Rankings for January 2020"