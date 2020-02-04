Rankings for January 2020

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 02/04/2020

January’s rankings are out and Andy Brown was named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Jake Atlas defeating Joey “Kaos” Munoz at the January 4 Santino Bros. event was named Match of the Month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

  1. Jake Atlas over Joey “Kaos” Munoz – Santino Bros. – January 4 [2]
  2. Chris Dickinson over David Starr – GCW – January 24 [2]
  3. Gringo Loco over Slice Boogie, Eli Everfly, Matt Vandagriff, Adrian Quest, and Starboy Charlie – GCW – January 24
  4. Diego Valens over Ray Rosas – MPW – January 24 [1]
  5. Artemis Spencer over TJ Perkins – PCW Ultra – January 10

Wrestlers

  1. Andy Brown [3]
  2. Jake Atlas [2]
  3. Ray Rosas
  4. Adrian Quest
  5. David Starr
  6. Douglas James
  7. Chris Dickinson
  8. Diego Valens
  9. Slice Boogie
  10. Eli Everfly
  11. Matt Vandagriff
  12. Chris Bey
  13. Brendan Divine
  14. Heather Monroe
  15. Jesse James
  16. Rico Dynamite
  17. Miggy Rose
  18. Damian Drake
  19. Rust Taylor
  20. Che Cabrera
  21. Hunter Freeman
  22. Brian Cage
  23. Joey “Kaos” Munoz
  24. Nick Gage
  25. Dom Kubrick
  26. Robin Shaw
  27. TJ Perkins
  28. Warbeast (Josef Samael & Jacob Fatu)
  29. B-Boy
  30. Vipress
  31. Ruby Raze
  32. Danny Limelight
  33. Lucas Riley
  34. Danny Divine
  35. Joey Ryan
  36. Artemis Spencer
  37. Killer Kross
  38. Chris Masters
  39. Hammerstone
  40. Viva Van

Numbers in brackets are first place votes.

