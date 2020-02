The Millennials defeated Team 200 to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship in the main event of MPW’s February 7th event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

February 7, 2020

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Super Beetle over Danny Limelight.

Hydie over Piranacanrana.

Danny Divine over Chuck Mercer.

Ray Rosas over Ty Ray.

The Millennials over Team 200 to retain the MPW Tag Team Championships.