MPW – 29 November 2019 – Results

Diego Valens defeated Frankie Frank to retain the MPW Championship in the main event of MPW’s November 29 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

Black Friday

November 29, 2019

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Millennium Cup Series

Super Beetle over Richie Slade.

-Super Beetle earns 2 points.

Millennium Cup Series

Jax Cannon over Danny Divine.

-Jax Cannon earns 2 points.

Ray Rosas over Jackson Calhoun.

B-Boy & Hunter Freeman over Barbie Boi & Dr. Phil Goode.

Millennium Cup Series

Che Cabrera over Chuck Mercer.

-Che Cabrera earns 2 points.

Hydie over Brendan Divine.

Diego Valens over Frankie Frank to retain the MPW Championship.