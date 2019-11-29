MPW – 29 November 2019 – Results

Diego Valens defeated Frankie Frank to retain the MPW Championship in the main event of MPW’s November 29 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
Black Friday
November 29, 2019
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Millennium Cup Series
Super Beetle over Richie Slade.
-Super Beetle earns 2 points.
Millennium Cup Series
Jax Cannon over Danny Divine.
-Jax Cannon earns 2 points.
Ray Rosas over Jackson Calhoun.
B-Boy & Hunter Freeman over Barbie Boi & Dr. Phil Goode.
Millennium Cup Series
Che Cabrera over Chuck Mercer.
-Che Cabrera earns 2 points.
Hydie over Brendan Divine.
Diego Valens over Frankie Frank to retain the MPW Championship.
